Debut: Nana Muze pays tribute to Kofi B

New Highlife artist Nana Muze, has unleashed a mash-up of the late Kofi B’s hit songs as he demonstrates his vocal dexterity whiles debuting as a strong male vocalist.

Nana Muze, signed unto the Dwood Productions label, has been doing music professionally since 2016 with a couple of songs to his credit.

Known in real life as Nana Kwaku Yiadom Agyei is one of the few who is marrying the native Highlife music with a contemporary vibe.

Nana Muze emphasised in a conversation how he was not surprised his current work was receiving the attention it was getting saying; “I have taken time to learn, grow and to perfect my craft, Afro-Highlife is the new life”.

The euphonious voiced Nana Muze hails from Kwahu Nkwatia and was born to Mr. and Mrs. Agyei. He started his education at Vision School Complex, Awoshie, after which he progressed to PRESEC Legon.

Nana Muze and Dwood Productions. Photo Credit: Dwood Productions

The 2017 graduate of Bachelor of Arts in Publishing Studies from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has to his credit some records produced by the likes of iPappi ( Producer of Ololo), Epidemix, Teri Wiizi and Abochi.

