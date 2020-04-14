Nicole King eulogizes the finished work on the cross in latest single; Calvary

Fast-rising Gospel minstrel, Nicole King has released a song titled ‘Calvary’ on what the death of Jesus means and how we can react to that sacrifice.

The song comes at such a time as this where Christians all over the world recall the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross, that has reunited us, by grace and His spilled blood, to the bosom of our Heavenly Father.

Recorded, mixed and mastered at Makarios Music Studios, “Calvary” is a hopeful worship anthem, written by Nicole King.

Back up singers for this project included Gloria Selasi Fiati Sissel (Alto), Fred Okyere Adoboa – (Tenor) and Anita Darko (Soprano)

The song celebrates the overcoming hope we have because of what Christ achieved at the Calvary cross.

This powerful, uplifting song is a welcome addition to any Easter Sunday and any other occasion setlist.

The ‘Calvary’ single sang in Twi, Ga, English, and Ewe beautifully capture the implications of Christ’s death on the cross.

“Calvary is probably one of the most beautiful worshipfuls you’ll ever hear”, she said.

About Nicole King:

Nicole King is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and humanitarian. Nicole King first came to represent Ghana at Project Fame West Africa music reality show in Nigeria.

She will be hosting the Global Queens Festival in Ghana later in the year with guest speakers such as the CEO of Nimid Capital Investment Bank, Mrs. Abena Brigidi, Michelle McKinney Hammond, Miss Nancy Style Coach, Mama Francisca Duncan Williams, Ella, and Ceccy Twum in attendance.

Listen to Calvary here.

