Felix De Solo out with latest single; Agyapa Aseda

The song is poised to cause thanksgiving to rise unto the Father of all creation

Popularly known as Felix De Solo, he is one of the fastest emerging gospel artiste in Ghana with a new single, “Agyapa Aseda”.

The vibrant gospel artiste is well known for his powerful vocal ability and thrilling ministry.

The ”Be Magnified” hit maker Felix De Solo is once again ready to bless the body of Christ with a spirit filled single ‘’Agyapa Aseda’’.

The Song draws inspiration from the ‘’Faithfulness of God and all His act of kindness’’. 

‘’Agyapa Aseda’’ which literally translates as ‘’Father Take your Glory’’ in the Akan dialect is a gospel reggae song with a touching and spirit filled lyrical content.

Agyapa Aseda’’ is now available for download on all digital music platforms.

Grab a copy and be blessed.

