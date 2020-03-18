New Artiste

Agyakomah – Bringing the soul to Afrofusion

Meet Agyakomah

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Agyakomah - Bringing the soul to Afrofusion
Agyakomah - Bringing the soul to Afrofusion. Photo Credit: Agyakomah

NYC-based Ghanaian musician, Agyakomah has been dedicatedly developing her artistic talents for the past three years leading up to this day.

The Afrofusion artist has released He, a song that has a sensual blend of soulful vocals, narrated over a smoother, laid back afro-inspired track.

He details a story of one lover revealing to her partner that she is leaving to be with someone else.

Agyakomah‘s music and performance is heavily inspired by her unique experience being raised in a Ghanaian household while growing up in New York.

She has been writing and recording behind the scenes honing in on her musical identity and vision, beginning in her middle school years and continuing through her college career.

With her parents playing Highlife music on Sunday’s, or hearing Ghanaian gospel music in church, Agyakomah would also be listening to her favourite R&B, Soul, and Pop music on her own time.

Agyakomah

This background is heavily reflected in her Afro-fusion, Afro-RnB, and Hiplife inspired sound, her storytelling and her visuals.

Agyakomah hopes to use her artistry to be the connector for people who are also simultaneously living the African experience, while also being a product of their immediate environment.

Connect with her on:

Instagram – _agyakomah_

Youtube – Agyakomah

Facebook – Agyakomah

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

