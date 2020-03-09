Moni pays homage with ‘Jeanne D’arc’ EP

Musician Moni has released his debut EP called Jeanne D’arc, a project which pays musical homage to his deceased sister.

The project has been released on all digital music platforms under independent record label D.O records, featuring previous singles ‘More Money’ and ‘Jollof’.

Moni has been engaging in music right from childhood during which he was playing instruments such as the piano, guitar, drum set whiles having his education at Galaxy International School.

Growing up as a kid, he performed songs he heard at home thanks to his father, who had a big influence on his music career as he used to be a musician and was a talent manager to the great Kojo Antwi once upon a time.

Download/Stream Jeanne D’arc EP https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/moni2/jeanne-darc

As an adult, Moni always made music but kept it close to his heart never sharing past his immediate family and group of friends.

Moni chose to shift his focus more towards production in order to further develop himself as a music producer.

Later on, Moni added the skill of music production to his repertoire during which time he produced and featured on songs by talented acts such as Gafacci, Joey B, Kweku Stylin and Kobla Jnr.

