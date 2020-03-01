Bernice Bliss debuts unto the Gospel scene with a Kofi Kinaata collabo; None Compared God

The Ghanaian Gospel music industry has a new entrant; Bernice Bliss, a firebrand dedicated to spreading the word of God through music.

Bernice who has over the past few years nurtured her talent is out with her debut single; None Compared God.

Just like the title (None Compared God), the urban pop song which features Kofi Kinaata, winner of the Hybrid Song of the Year, at the just ended Ghana National Gospel Music Awards, seeks to exalt and glorify God for his unflinching love towards humanity.

With a very catchy hook, Kofi Kinaata adds a touch of excellence with his Fante infused rap style.

Speaking to the press, she explained the choice of Kofi Kinaata saying; ‘Kofi Kinaata was a perfect fit for the song, hence, reaching out to him and he didn’t hesitate”.

None Compared God was produced by PM Beatz with video direction by Tyroon Philms.

