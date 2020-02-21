Meet St Beryl: the new act turning Wanlov from a mad man to a ballerina in her visuals

New Artiste

It's a ballad she wrote to help free people, specifically ladies from the pain of heartbreaks

Photo Credit: Wanlov/fb

Wanlov The Kubolor has recently been spotted dressed up as a woman for a new music video titled “Mr.Casanova” by Beryl Stephenson aka St. Beryl – a Ghanaian songstress with a soul-stirring voice.

The cultural icon, whose style is fiercely independent, is known for some of his controversial acts like wearing a shirt with the word “TRUMU” boldly written on it and infamously showing his nudity on television.

“Mr. Casanova” is a heart break ballad which was written by St. Beryl to help free people, specifically ladies from the pain of heartbreaks. The video was directed by Jeremy Joseph and produced by Nii Quaye.

This is not the first time Kubolor has dressed up for a music video, he dressed up as a lunatic in a video titled “Kwesi” which was a collaboration between him and St. Beryl in 2018.

