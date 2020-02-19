New Artiste

She is one of the extra talented young artiste blessed with dynamic vocals and lyrical prowess

Meet Mona: The latest Reggae/Dancehall sensation

Zornu Forgive Alexis who is stage-named, Mona is a versatile singer and songwriter who hails from Tsiavi in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Mona attended St. Martins Senior High School and was a popular personality among colleagues.

She is one of the extra-talented young artiste blessed with dynamic vocals and lyrical prowess, aiming to project Ghana to the globe with her music.

Born and raised in Kasoa, Mona developed the love for music and started singing at a youthful age.

She was influenced and inspired by the Reggae music her dad played while she was at home, and hence that made her develop a strong love for the Reggae and Dancehall genre.

Mona is a Reggae/Dancehall artiste with versatile attribute to deliver in other genres as well.

Mona is set to discharge her first-ever single dubbed “Rise Again”. She expressed her excitement as she begins to take a career path she has yearned for long

Anticipate for this song which drops exclusively on all platforms.

Follow her on Social Media:
Facebook: Alexis Mona
Instagram: @official_mona1
Twitter: @officialmona1

