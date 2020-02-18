Meet Randy N: the new guy who doesn’t play by the books

Aspiring musicians strive to make music as effortless, enveloping, and welcoming and moreover these days, it’s not surprising when an artiste jumps from one sound to another.

Most young artists grew up listening to all kinds of music, and their own songs reflect that. But Randy N took things to another level on his breakout project “Vibin Girl”.

Born Randy Nunoo Ntreh in Central Region, Ghana, the musician was comfortable in studios from a young age.

The young phenom’s songs are composed of all organic elements, with his warm voice carrying like a breeze over instrumentals animated by thick bass, dreamy, languid chords, and delicate percussion.

What further sets UMI apart in a crowded field is commitment to giving his tracks a real thematic weight.

Largely chewing features in favour of building his own vibrant world, the next step for Randy N should be a full-length album that proves his charm only strengthens with an extended run time.

When listening to his music, it becomes clear that the Ghanaian artiste doesn’t think like everybody else.

In sound and in style, he operates on his own terms, and as a result, has found a sound that can’t be ignored. Because whether you like it or hate it, he’s different, and different gets remembered.

Randy Nunoo Ntreh comes from a family of 8, mum and dad inclusive. He attended Benkum senior high school and was successfully elected as the entertainment prefect.

He was a dancer and a very good copywriter rapper (rapping others song). After high school, he gained admission to University of Professional Studies where his music career officially started in 2014.

He recorded his first single “down low“ jokingly and people loved it so he took music serious and recorded a couple of singles and did about 20 features.

His latest song, Onyegelemi, featuring Sensational singer, Camidoh was inspired whilst on a vacation in Cape Town, South Africa.

A friend had just gone through broken heart – he used to do everything for the girl, paid her fees, got her a car, literally everything, but then she broke up with him when he became broke saying they aren’t (compatible).

He used to buy bottles in clubs and stuff as well and that also contributed

to his downfall cuz he was doing more than he had, so he decided to put a pen on that story.

On paper, Onyegelemi, might look like the work of an overly ambitious artist dipping toes into different sounds while they find their own lane.

That is not the case. In an age of oversaturation where artists face

constant pressure from labels, managers, and fans to deliver consistent content, Randy M is defying expectations by taking his time.

He is confident and proficient in everything he’s making, and backed by

his own top tier production, he doesn’t miss. Expect that to continue throughout 2020.

