Get familiar with new gospel artist, Peter Sam

Real name Peter Sam Arthur, Peter Sam is a gospel artiste and a songwriter who is gradually carving a niche for himself as a must hear urban gospel artiste of our time.

Advertisement

Peter Sam grew up performing on one stage to another during which he sang in church and also in his high school.

His versatility sees him touching and blessing many lives in both contemporary and urban gospel music.

In his own words “it has always been my passion to be a gospel musician purposely to translate the words in the bible into songs to touch and inspire lives.“

“I do the the kind of songs that not only Christians can relate but unbelievers can also easily relate to and come to the light “My purpose is to use my God given talent as a tool to empower believers and win souls for Christ”

His recently released song ‘Rapture Calls’ is receiving great airplay on radio and it’s also available for streaming on all music platforms.

Peter Sam’s Rapture Calls basically talks about believers being alert and getting ready for the second coming of Christ.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!