Check out the newest Afrobeat Queen; Jamilla

Afrobeats as a genre continues to gain huge international attention. Every now and then, a new sensation bursts onto the scene poised with the talent and the flair to push the genre even further.

Enter Jamilla, the New York City based Afrobeats debutant whose latest freestyle single is causing a stir across New York City and the rest of the world.

The sultry singer looks poised to be the next big female star representing Ghana and Africa on the world stage.

Born Jamillah Adwoa Adjei, in Syracuse NY, she started singing at the age of 3 when she discovered her passion for music, Highlife music in particular, since her father constantly had classic highlife songs always on rotation in their home.

It’s no wonder her music possesses the depth and richness that is lacking in a lot of songs today. Jamilla is as beautiful as she is talented, and she contested and won many Beauty pageants.

An ambitious young woman, Jamilla is burning the candle on both ends; focusing on her budding music career while also pursuing a degree in nursing.

She is currently based in New York City where she’s working hard to finish her maiden album which has features from some surprise Afrobeats superstars.

She mentions the musical maestro Kojo Antwi as her idol and her biggest influence and is looking forward to working with him soon.

She released a surprise freestyle studio single which is already creating waves among her fans and Afrobeat lovers.

Jamilla can be followed @Jamillamusic1 on instagram.

Check out her ‘Make You Mine’ video below:

