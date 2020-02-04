Ladenberg Clinton debuts with a soul-stirring single; Overflow

New Artiste

He's a member of the renowned E'mpraise & a passionate young psalmist ready to bless lives.

19 seconds ago
Photo Credit: Ladenberg Clinton /Facebook

Fast-rising gospel act, Ladenberg Clinton has debuted with an audiovisual for his new jam titled, Overflow.

The tune expresses a strong desire for the presence and infilling of the Holy Spirit in the life of a believer.

The simple straightforward lyric is delivered through a slow tempo worshipful groove that sets the mood right for an intense and intimate time with God.

Ladenberg Clinton is a member of the renowned choir, E’mpraise and a passionate young psalmist poised to sing God’s word into the heart of every human.

The song was produced by Makarious Music and video directed by Mewa Pictures.

Watch video for ‘Overflow’ by Ladenberg Clinton below:

