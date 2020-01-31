Alexandrah creates a sweet worshipful aroma with new single; As Long As I Live

Alexandrah, a renowned female vocalist, vocal coach, music tutor, worshipper and former backing vocalist for Africa’s biggest Gospel export, Dr Sonnie Badu, has outdoored a new single titled ‘As long as I live’ feat. Braa Kweku.

Having released the hit song ‘Redeemed’ last year, a song declaring our perfect state in Christ, the unique gospel singer is poised for many awesome upcoming music projects as well as an upcoming event all lined up for this year and we will do well to keep you updated.

Speaking about the new release, the esteemed female vocalist considered this song as ‘her song of the night’ that refreshes the soul and spirit.

“God just gave me a window to refresh our spirits with this piece that I personally call ” my song of the night.

This is a song of commitment and dedication, a song that speaks to me so much on different levels of my life, a song of faith declaration.

I don’t know what time of your day and which aspect of your life it will affect, but all I know is that your life will never be the same again after communing with this song”, she explained.

Aside from working towards her upcoming projects, Alexandrah also hosts the Perfect Vocal Show, a weekly episode of beautifully produced vocal lessons for all singers who want to better their craft.

The Perfect Vocal Show is produced by Aleph Productions and premiers on YouTube every Thursday noon. Previous episodes are all available on Aleph Productions’ YouTube Channel.

