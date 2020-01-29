Jvst Daniels is out with a refreshing blend of Afro sounds

Jvst Daniels, real name Gabriel Sagoe, is a young and budding Afrobeats and alternative artist hailing from Takoradi.

Advertisement

He started his music career in 2017 while at Methodist University where he released his first single ‘Adey For You’.

With 5 songs to his credit, Jvst Daniels has had the privilege of performing on Kofi Kinaata’s Made In Taadi stage amongst others including performing at Kikibees and Kona.

His new song Tonight is a refreshing blend of afro sound and modern vibes and is sure to keep you dancing.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!