Lynx Entertainment's newest signee, Sam Oladotun debuts with visuals for; Who Am I

One of the leading record labels in the nation at the moment, Lynx Entertainment, home of top-ranking acts, KiDi & Kuami Eugene, have signed on a new Gospel sensation, Sam Oladotun.

Advertisement

Formerly known as Ayjay Sam, he was the first runner-up at the grand finale of Citi TV’s Voice Factory 2019 which took place at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Born Samuel Adjasoo, Ayjay Sam is the Assistant Sound Engineer at the Black Busters Family Media and fellowships with The Maker’s House, Hope Arena.

He has released visuals for his debut single under the record label titled, Who Am I, a song that brings to remembrance our status in Christ Jesus as against the weaknesses of our past lives.

The song hinges on the subtle strikes of the piano chords blending with the tender strumming of the guitar strings which sets the perfect background for Sam’s refreshing husky vocal tone.

It soothes the heart and carries a strong lyrical composition and message that awakes the doubting and backsliding spirit unto a new reality in Christ.

Watch video for his debut release below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!