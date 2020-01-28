New Artiste

Lynx Entertainment's newest signee, Sam Oladotun debuts with visuals for; Who Am I

It soothes the heart & carries a strong lyrical message that awakes the backsliding spirit unto a new reality in Christ.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 12 seconds ago
Lynx Entertainment's newest signee, Sam Oladotun debuts with visuals for; Who Am I
Lynx Entertainment's newest signee, Sam Oladotun debuts with visuals for; Who Am I Photo Credit: Sam Oladotun /Instagram

One of the leading record labels in the nation at the moment, Lynx Entertainment, home of top-ranking acts, KiDi & Kuami Eugene, have signed on a new Gospel sensation, Sam Oladotun.

Advertisement

Formerly known as Ayjay Sam, he was the first runner-up at the grand finale of Citi TV’s Voice Factory 2019 which took place at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Born Samuel Adjasoo, Ayjay Sam is the Assistant Sound Engineer at the Black Busters Family Media and fellowships with The Maker’s House, Hope Arena.

He has released visuals for his debut single under the record label titled, Who Am I, a song that brings to remembrance our status in Christ Jesus as against the weaknesses of our past lives.

The song hinges on the subtle strikes of the piano chords blending with the tender strumming of the guitar strings which sets the perfect background for Sam’s refreshing husky vocal tone.

It soothes the heart and carries a strong lyrical composition and message that awakes the doubting and backsliding spirit unto a new reality in Christ.

Watch video for his debut release below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Stonebwoy sets record as only Ghanaian act to receive 2 Billboard plaques

Stonebwoy sets record as only Ghanaian act to receive 2 Billboard plaques

5 days ago
Photo of Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper

Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper

5 days ago
Photo of Medikal gifts Shatta Wale an iPhone 11 pro; KiDi reacts

Medikal gifts Shatta Wale an iPhone 11 pro; KiDi reacts

6 days ago
Photo of ‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA – DJ Sly

‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA – DJ Sly

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: