Meet Elvis Bentil: Gospel's newest vocal powerhouse

He has been leading the worship medley section during Joyful Way Incorporated's annual Explosion of Joy event.

Newest Gospel sensation, Isaac Elvis Bentil with the stage name Elvis Bentil has recently become a breathe of fresh air in the Ghanaian Gospel music industry with the release of his latest audiovisual, Me Wo Yesu.

He is an old student of Mfantsipim Senior High School and had his tertiary education at the University of Cape Coast where he read BSc. Human Biology. Elvis is currently teaching Biology at his alma mater.

Ministry began for him while still a student in UCC where he joined the Mass Choir Mass Drama department of the university and then became a music director for Family Vine of AGCM.

Elvis Bentil currently worships with the University Interdenominational Church (UIC) in Cape Coast and is a member of the renowned choir, Joyful Way Incorporated.

For the past 3 years, Elvis has been leading the worship medley section during Joyful Way Incorporated’s annual Explosion of Joy event.

Since 2019, Elvis has to his name a series of recorded worship medleys he releases monthly dubbed, “Songs of Hope” to encourage all believers as they journey through the narrow way.

His first single was titled “Way3” which is currently available on SoundCloud and YouTube.

His latest single, “Me o Yesu” is also currently available on Apple Music, GooglePlay, Deezer, Amazon, Tidal, iTunes, Spotify and on YouTube as seen below;

Kindly connect with Elvis Bentil across social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

