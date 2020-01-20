Koby Tuesday: the promising viral vocal talent

Koby Tuesday, known as Dennis Nana Prempeh is a Ghanaian rising talented musician who hails from Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region as he lives in Santasi, Kumasi.

Born on 18th September 2001, Kobby grew up with the passion for music at a very tender age due to the influence of his parents been worship and praises leaders in the church.

He sees his father as an inspiration to work much harder in the industry.

He has four siblings who are singers but this got more interesting when he had admission at the Tepa Senior High School.

During entertainment periods, he performed for the students, as well as at during fun fairs.

After leaving school, he officially entered into professional music just last year when he did a cover of Lynx Entertainment’s signee – Kuami Eugene’s Ohemaa single which went viral.

Based on his efforts, he then came into contact with the record label, Maxxhype Entertainment and got signed.

As a signee of Maxxhype Entertainment, he is willing to work very hard and make his investors, fans and Ghanaians in general, proud of him and his unique talent.

Connect with Kobby Tuesday on these social handles below:` Facebook: Koby Tuesday Twitter and Instagram: Koby_Tuesday.

