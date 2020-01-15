Meet Pzeefire: the alternative rapper & singer with an Afrofusion sound

New Artiste

Photo Credit: Pzeefire/Twitter

David Ayuba known in showbiz as Pzeefire is an alternative rapper/singer who combines different genres of music with an authentic African vibe to produce his unique Afrofusion sound.

He grew up with a passion for music and started professionally right after University in 2017 with his debut single “Too Late”, sparking the fire to
his music career.

With the World Market as the scope in mind, he spent the year 2018 growing himself professionally as a musician and releasing singles like Duro, Good Times etc.

In 2019, he joined the Label/ Publishing house, Speech Production to release Flashy Lights, I Got You, Ten Stacks etc and finally, his Debut EP titled Hustle & Heart which went to the No.1 spot on the iTunes Alternative Music Chart.

With live band being his strength, the brand of Pzeefire is indeed ready for the global market.

Listed below are his singles from 2017 to 2019 before his current EP;

  • Too Late – 2017
  • Good Time – 2018
  • Duro – 2019
  • Flashy Lights – 2019
  • SET – 2019
  • New Sh*T – 2019
  • I Got You – 2019
  • Ten Stacks – 2019

HUSTLE AND HEART Track List:

  1. WHERE’S THE MONEY
  2. BLESSINGS
  3. PARTY NEXT DOOR
  4. (INTERLUDE)
  5. GIMME LOVE
  6. DRINK

Fans can follow him across social media on;

  • Facebook – pzeefire
  • Instagram – @pzeefire
  • Twitter – @pzeefire

