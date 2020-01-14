Qwin Bella: the newest female act ready to make waves

The music industry is evolving faster than ever. Each year new artiste skyrocket to prominence minting household names.

Advertisement

One of such young lads who is set take over the music scene is Qwin Bella.

Qwin Bella is a rising Ghanaian female vocalist and songwriter with a rather eccentric style of music that incorporates Afro and Traditional beats.

The 17-year old high school graduate, according to her managers, is set and ready to be introduced unto the competitive music space after understudying for almost 2 years with a well-known manager.

Known in real life as Klu Emmanuella, her debut single set for release in 2 weeks has already received much positive feedback from industry personnel who have already listened to it.

She is currently signed onto Blackmore Records.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!