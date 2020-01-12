New Artiste

Meet Xaa: the vocal goddess who gained Rotimi's attention

Xaa recently uploaded a new mashup video of songs from Rotimi, Kwesi Arthur, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi

Meet Xaa: the vocal goddess who gained Rotimi's attention
Photo Credit: Iconic studios

In Africa and especially a place like Ghana it is difficult for an up and coming act to get the attention needed just to showcase his or her talent.

However, this has never hindered some upcoming artists from still pushing their craft and trying hard to make it to the mainstream. 

One of such acts is Xaa, a female upcoming musician who mostly displays her talent and vocal dexterity by doing mashups of popular songs across the continent (Africa) and beyond. 

Xaa recently uploaded a new mashup video of songs from Rotimi, Kwesi Arthur, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi and Twitch titled ‘Afro Mashup’ on her YouTube channel.

She gained the attention of renowned musician cum actor, Rotimi popularly known for his role as Dre in the American series ‘Power’. 

Rotimi gave Xaa thumbs up and encouraged her to keep pushing.

This indeed has positively influenced Xaa to keep striving for greatness. 

Watch video below:

