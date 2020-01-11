Panda Masson: The music man on a mission

Fast-rising versatile artiste, Panda Masson, known in real life as Emmanuel Berko, is out with a new single dubbed, Kanzo 2 Pizza.

He hails from Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana and comes from a family of musicians as his dad is a renowned highlife legend.

He had his primary education and junior high education at the Freeman international School and further continued his secondary education at the Okomfo Anokye Senior High School.

His primary exposure to the music industry came not only as a result of the fact that his father is a highlife Legend, but the inspiration from music stars such as Jay-Z, 2Pac, Nana Ampadu, Fela and more.

He has been tagged as one of the most promising artists to push the Ghanaian music to another level.

