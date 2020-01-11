New Artiste

Panda Masson: The music man on a mission

He has been tagged as one of the most promising artists to push the Ghanaian music to another level.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Panda Masson: The music man on a mission
Photo Credit:Elot Kay pictures

Fast-rising versatile artiste, Panda Masson, known in real life as Emmanuel Berko, is out with a new single dubbed, Kanzo 2 Pizza.

He hails from Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana and comes from a family of musicians as his dad is a renowned highlife legend.

He had his primary education and junior high education at the Freeman international School and further continued his secondary education at the Okomfo Anokye Senior High School.

His primary exposure to the music industry came not only as a result of the fact that his father is a highlife Legend, but the inspiration from music stars such as Jay-Z, 2Pac, Nana Ampadu, Fela and more.

He has been tagged as one of the most promising artists to push the Ghanaian music to another level.

Connect with Panda Masson on these social handles below:

Facebook: @Panda Masson Musik Twitter: @Panda.Masson1 Instagram:@Panda.masson

Find more of his music on Audiomack and Soundcloud.

Watch his latest musoc video below:

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

