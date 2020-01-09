Nanky gets a big ‘favour’ from Sarkodie on his latest single

Brace up for a soon-to-be household name, Nanky, as he debuts unto the Ghanaian music scene with his new single titled ‘Favour’ which features Sarkodie and was produced by Killbeatz.

Sarkodie has a pretty solid track record when it comes to blessing new talents such as B4Bonah, Kwesi Arthur, Jetey, Fancy Gadam, Kweku Smoke, Krymi & Mr Drew, among others.

Next in line to join this bandwagon is Alhaji Nero’s Sultan Incorporation INC label signee, Nanky, who is ready to be skyrocketed into a successful music career.

Known in real life as Haruna Buhari, Nanky is a name that may be unfamiliar at the moment but in a few years, Nanky is banking on the fact that he’ll be a mega-star.

The young chap is excited about his new deal with Sultan Incorporation INC label and the feature with Sarkodie, hoping that the two major forces could assist him in blowing up.

Let us know if you’ve heard his music before– what’s your opinion on it? Do you think Nanky could be the next star?

Get his latest releases on iTunes and Apple Music.

Watch the official audiovisual for ‘Favor’ below:

