Aimee Zillionaire announces new music is on the way

Aimee Zillionaire has confirmed that she will release brand new music in two weeks. The song will come off her yet to be released album.

“2020 I want to come right. I wanna come with new music, I wanna come with a whole new approach”, she said.

Aimee Zillionaire known in real life as Emelia Yeboah-Boateng has been preparing for some time now after her last release featuring Epixode titled ‘Bad Man Love’.

As far as sounds and collaborations that fans can expect from her upcoming album, Aimee Zillionaire says she has a blend of Dancehall, Afro-pop, jazz and more..

Additionally, Aimee Zillionaire also told us that she’s collaborated with artists like Samini, 2 Face and Kelvynboy.

According to her label – SIMSOSINO PRODUCTION, Aimee Zillionaire will embark on a world tour in 2020 to introduce her energetic performance to new audiences.