Shatana grabs 3 predtigious awards at Ghana Leadership Awards

Fast-rising dancehall talent, Ranaya Pappoe, popularly known as Shatana – sister to the legendary Terry Bonchaka, has won big at the Ghana Leadership Awards.

At the event held at the Accra City Hotel, the entrepreneur, motivational speaker and a consistent female activist clinched three top-class awards, namely; Generational Leadership Award, Favorite Artiste and Adult Contemporary Award.

Ghana Leadership Awards is a prestigious event that seeks to celebrate and recognize the most outstanding and exemplary leadership that positively impacts the development of Ghana and Africa as a whole.

This year’s event was held under the theme: ‘The Leadership Future of the Ghanaian and the African Youth’.

According to the organizers, the honours were conferred on the budding artiste to celebrate her outstanding and exemplary leadership in the showbiz industry.

Receiving the awards, Shatana thanked almighty God and organizers of the event for recognizing her efforts in the showbiz industry and also encouraged the public to refrain from immoral acts especially as 2020 is looming large.

The annual event convenes and showcases the highest level of leaders in business, government, academia, philanthropic, media, celebrity, the clergy and social sector players among others.

Other awardees at this year’s event included the Auditor General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, George Andah (MP and Deputy Minister of Communications), Otiko Afisa Djaba (former Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng (Executive Director Of Crime Check Foundation), Dr Mrs Leticia Osafo-Addo (CEO of SAMBA Foods), Dr Akwasi Osei (Former CEO of Mental Health Authority) among others.

