New Artiste

Shatana grabs 3 predtigious awards at Ghana Leadership Awards

The honours were conferred on her to celebrate her outstanding and exemplary leadership in the showbiz industry.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 seconds ago
Shatana grabs 3 predtigious awards at Ghana Leadership Awards
Shatana grabs 3 predtigious awards at Ghana Leadership Awards Photo Credit: Ghana Leadership Awards

Fast-rising dancehall talent, Ranaya Pappoe, popularly known as Shatana – sister to the legendary Terry Bonchaka, has won big at the Ghana Leadership Awards.

Advertisement

At the event held at the Accra City Hotel, the entrepreneur, motivational speaker and a consistent female activist clinched three top-class awards, namely; Generational Leadership Award, Favorite Artiste and Adult Contemporary Award.

Ghana Leadership Awards is a prestigious event that seeks to celebrate and recognize the most outstanding and exemplary leadership that positively impacts the development of Ghana and Africa as a whole.

This year’s event was held under the theme: ‘The Leadership Future of the Ghanaian and the African Youth’.

According to the organizers, the honours were conferred on the budding artiste to celebrate her outstanding and exemplary leadership in the showbiz industry.

Receiving the awards, Shatana thanked almighty God and organizers of the event for recognizing her efforts in the showbiz industry and also encouraged the public to refrain from immoral acts especially as 2020 is looming large.

The annual event convenes and showcases the highest level of leaders in business, government, academia, philanthropic, media, celebrity, the clergy and social sector players among others.

Other awardees at this year’s event included the Auditor General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, George Andah (MP and Deputy Minister of Communications), Otiko Afisa Djaba (former Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng (Executive Director Of Crime Check Foundation), Dr Mrs Leticia Osafo-Addo (CEO of SAMBA Foods), Dr Akwasi Osei (Former CEO of Mental Health Authority) among others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Highly Spiritual Music record label on the rise!

Highly Spiritual Music record label on the rise!

1 week ago
Photo of Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

1 week ago
Photo of Top 10 2019 Christmas hit singles from Ghana

Top 10 2019 Christmas hit singles from Ghana

1 week ago
Photo of Stand a chance to be featured by Sarkodie at 2019 Rapperholic!

Stand a chance to be featured by Sarkodie at 2019 Rapperholic!

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: