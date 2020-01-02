New Artiste

Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo to release ‘Miracle God’ off upcoming EP

Her peaceful, beautiful voice indeed warmed our hearts with nostalgic memories on Oldies with Goodies.

Photo Credit: Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo /Facebook

We cannot deny how much we have been blessed by Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo with her Saturday Morning Worship on Facebook over the past two years.

Our anticipation for greater has indeed been answered and many are excited ahead of the release of Miracle God by Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo on Friday.

Having been a background singer and praise and worship leader in the past years, Jacquelyn is ready with an upcoming EP with Miracle God being a single off the collection of songs.

She has already released “Oldies But Goodies”, a compilation of old local songs – which was an instant hit as it was a beautiful throwback.

Image may contain: one or more people and text

Her peaceful, beautiful voice indeed warmed our hearts with nostalgic memories on Oldies with Goodies.

Jacquelyn is a graduate of the University of Cape Coast with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Her singing ability developed and waxed greater during her days in UCC. This offered her an opportunity to work with many gospel acts.

It was during her school days the idea for Saturday Morning Worship was birthed. Since then, she has been active in the music ministry.

She is a member of CBC – Kumasi, Wings of Love- Sunyani and actively serves as a worship leader and vocalist at Living Waters Assemblies of God Church.

The song, Miracle God, expresses the ability of our God to work miracles in our lives each day.

The song was written by Jacquelyn, arranged and produced by Reynolds the Gentleman. Obeng King, Reynolds The Gentleman and Selorm (FRA) played bass, keyboard, and lead guitars.

We cannot wait for Friday and we cannot wait to be blessed by this great song by Jacquelyn.

