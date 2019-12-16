Wakayna shows love for his roots in latest single; Africa Nice

Freedom Cry Records signee and Afrobeats/Highlife rookie from Nogokpo, Wakayna has released his official debut single titled, Africa Nice.

Wakayna’s newest song talks about the serenity and beauty of Africa and its various rudiments such as its people.

It further expounds on the ever-popular African drinks and food which are sought after across the globe.

This record was produced by Young OG Beats and its audiovisual was shot and directed by Bra Shizel.

Follow Wakayna across social media, especially on Twitter and Instagram: @iamwakayna

Listen below;

Watch visuals below;

