Veana Negasi: Get Acquainted With Ghanaian Multitalented Singer

H’ol Me crooner, Veana Negasi is a Ghanaian vocalist and songwriter who specializes in Afrobeat and Afropop music.

In the context of her career as a young vocalist, it is clear that she is an attractive wellspring of infectious youthful enthusiasm.

Veana draws inspiration from Beyoncé and the late Michael Jackson (the King of Pop), both of whom she admires and respects. As a result, she aspires to become very productive and make waves in the Ghanaian Music space.

She began her career as a cover vocalist, and her rendition of Kuami Eugene’s “Wish me well” became a viral hit on YouTube – this was her initiation to fame. She has also performed songs by artists including Camidoh (Sugarcane), KiDi (Touch It), Sarkodie (Happy Day), Davido (Blow My Mind), and King Promise (Abena), among others.

While working on her covers, she worked at Lynx Entertainment as Richie Mensah’s creative assistant. She has also worked as the host of 3Tunes, a showbiz show on TV3.

Veana Negasi released her first single, “Get Down,” in August 2022, and has released a second one, “Hol’me” on 10th February, 2023. These two singles are steadily making waves.

Veana Negasi is hopeful about dominating the Ghanaian music industry thanks to her insatiable appetite for excellence, tireless dedication to her craft, and affable character.

Follow her on social media via @veananegasi on all platforms. In case of bookings and further enquiries, contact her veananegasi.mgt@gmail.com.

Listen to the song here https://fanlink.to/veananegasiholme

