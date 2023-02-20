King Paluta: Ghana’s most aggressive rapper/singer with the latest hit in town “Yahitte Remix”

Rapper and singer, King Paluta, born Thomas Adjei Wireko and raised in Atonsu Bokuro, a suburb of Kumasi is a proud product of single parenting with a strong backbone of a motivated mother.

With too many ups and downs in his career, there is no sign this young man is giving up on his dreams till its accomplished.

The year 2004 witnessed his first shot at music with a prepping demo and continually building his game with street battles. With a winning mindset, he knocked down every opposition for the ultimate and gaining their fans as a bonus.

The dream for the multi-talented musician has subsequently been on course for the excellence being shared across the world today.

With a dream and an inherent desire to make his talent appreciated worldwide, he took off in 2004 as an independent artiste and it hasn’t been a smooth sail.

He studied production concurrently and is notable for the production of the majority of his works.

In 2017 he witnessed the most anticipated giant step into his career after signing on to Guru’s NKZ Music but the memory was short lived. King Paluta has used several interview platforms to drum home a call on investors to support his music journey, despite the many interests shown it has only been lip service.

Motivated by his strong mental fortitude and enviable talent, life goes on regardless has been his hallmark. He has since been back to his feet as an independent artiste and currently breaking barriers as a young achiever.

King Paluta’s shot to limelight, arguably within the Kumasi enclave began on the back of “Marriage Counseling” and moved on a fast lane to register his name in various Ghanaian campuses and households with “Xmas Fiesta”.

It has been a path a of relentlessness as he keeps getting better with time like fine wine. His ability to create something out of nothing as exhibited in KingSize Volume I, II, III Tapes expanded his reach and propelled him to many platforms, and has since been a talent to look out for with many celebrating his witty, humour-filled and gritty lyricism.

Singles including Boobie, Ayamamatanga, My Lord, and Prayer was the favourite of many until the Kumerica reign saw a new dispensation with the release of the breakthrough WAAWAANE, YAHITTE, CHAPLIN’, ALLEGATION, keeping his name on the lips of Ghanaian pundits and music lovers across the world. Connect with him here

Socials

Fb: King Paluta Music

Twitter: @KingPalutaMusic

IG: @KingPalutaMusic

Management Info

Kingpalutamusic@gmail.com

+233 (0) 246074607

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.