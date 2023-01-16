Fad Lan: The Northern star poised to brighten up the Ghanaian skyline in 2023

Iddrisu Maltiti Fadilan, known on stage as Fad Lan is a popular rising star versatile artiste in Ghana and the world by extension.

Born and raised in Tamale, Ghana, Fad Lan has made a name for himself as a recording artist who infuses his native dialect “Dagbanli” into diverse genres of music, creating a new sound that captivates audiences around the world.

Fad Lan has achieved a great deal of success in his young career, solidifying his brand with numerous awards and collaborations. He is the youngest ever recipient of the “Best Rapper” award by the Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards, and is regarded as a major proponent of the Dagbanli Pop culture.

Fad Lan is considered one of the fastest-growing artists from Tamale, and is often referred to as a “feature killer” due to his ability to steal the show on any featured song.

Fad Lan’s debut album, “Life too short,” is a testament to his talent and ability to connect with audiences. The album was the first to be uploaded on Audiomack and the first northern album to reach 1 million streams on the app.

The album also charted 184th, on the US ITUNES HIP HOP CHART, and garnered 4 million streams across all platforms.

The album launch was a major event, with over 14,000 people in attendance at the Grace concert held at the ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM (formerly TAMALE SPORTS STADIUM).

The concert was also held at Bukom Arena in Accra. He has also had successful flagship concerts across major cities in Ghana including Yendi, Salaga, Wa, and Bolga.

Fad Lan has already shared stages with Wizkid, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur and R2BEES and he is also rumored to have unreleased songs with prominent artist in Ghana including Lasmid, Sherifa Gunu and many more.

Fad Lan is considered a shining light in the Northern Ghana music scene as successful artist who also gives chances on his big stages to up-and-coming musicians to help them grow. With his unique songs and undeniable talent, Fad Lan is sure to continue making waves in the music industry for years to come.

Preview of Fad Lan’s New Record, Am$zing.

“Am$zing” by Fad Lan is a powerhouse duet that showcases the raw emotion and chemistry of the young act.

The song, which is written by Fad Lan is an Amapiano ballad about the intensity of how Amazing he is and the fact that he is the only one who can do it. He combines English and his local dialect.

The production of the record is top-notch, with a simple Amapiano melody that builds to a soaring climax as the singers’ voices intertwine.

Fad Lan’s vocals are particularly impressive, as he belts out the lyrics with a raw vulnerability that is both powerful and moving.

Overall, “Am$zing” is a beautifully crafted song that showcases the incredible talent of Fad Lan and how versatile he is.

It’s a song that will make you feel, it’s a song that will stay with you long after it’s over, it’s a song that will make you want to put it on repeat and sing along.

I would rate the song 10 out of 10. Production credit to AzkhonaBeatz.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.