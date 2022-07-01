Lasmid: Your replay option for many more Friday Nights!

Nathaniel Ladsmid Owusu, widely known in showbiz circles as Lasmid is deemed to be one of the fastest-rising voices in the new crop of West African talents breaking boundaries and setting global records via the Afrobeat and Highlife genre.

Signed unto Highly Spiritual Record Label owned by ace hitmaking music producer, Kaywa, Lasmid is the voice behind the viral chart-topping ‘Friday Night’ single.

Background:

Hailing from the Oil City of Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana and born to Mr. & Mrs Owusu, Lasmid is the last born of his mother and last but one of his father. He had his tertiary education at the Takoradi Technical Institute where he honed his craft and developed interest in music.

Reminiscing on his early days with music and the exact thing that sparked his interest in music, he reveals, “My dad had this song that he loves to sing. It’s a song by Lucky Mensah titled, Old School, and I loved it whenever I heard my Dad sing. I was around 6 to 7 years old by then.

His journey unraveled as he joined his church choir and also added rapping to his abilities after completing school. He took up role models such as Drake, Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie, among several other Hip-hop influences around the globe.

MTN Hitmaker:

On his quest to become a renowned artiste, Lasmid threw himself at the wind performing at various ground level functions, neighborhood events, parties and mini-concerts till he gambled his way through to win the MTN Hitmaker Season 8 with thrilling performances lauded by both judges and patrons nationwide, week after week.

‘Charger’ nickname:

A major viral gimmick invoked during his time at MTN Hitmaker was the ‘Charger’ branding that acclimatized his stage performances and caught the attention of all who applauded his stage craft. He explains the concept below:

I got the ‘Charger’ name from my phone charger. I know this sounds funny but that’s it. So during auditions, male contestants were grouped into one room and when it was my turn to perform, I had no one to give my charger to, so I took it to stage. The rest is history!

What was an initial burden and discomfort turned out to be a metaphorical representation of a performer that was fully charged up to entertain patrons, till they themselves were energized enough to release a resounding standing ovation, every time he ended his delivery.

Discography:

Lasmid has since released 6 songs across all music streaming platforms;

Odo Brass Band ft. Kofi Kinaata (2020) Sika ft. Dead Peepol (2021) Father ft. Mr Drew (2021) Atele (2021) Sika Remix ft. Kuami Eugene (2022) Friday Night (2022)

Events & Performances:

He has shared stages with some of the nation’s biggest names such as Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie, Mr Drew, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Black Sherif, Gyakie, among several others and performed on some of the biggest events including Rapperholic, Fadama Concert, Made In Taadi concert, Seley concert & a Meet & Greet session with the French Ambassador to Ghana.

Lasmid speaking about how his Hit single Friday Night came out on @GlitchAfrica. pic.twitter.com/9GNjb8Q9Bv — SADIQBLOG 🇬🇭 (@SadiqBlog_) June 27, 2022

Breakthrough hit single – Friday Night:

In June 2022, Lasmid paid a visit to renowned comic actor, artiste & proprietor, Kojo Nkansah a.k.a Lilwin together with his manager, with the aim of playing a few of his unreleased songs and the actor/artiste who has a large following both online and offline, instantly fell in love with what has come to be known as ‘Friday Night’ single.

Lilwin requested for a short freestyle video to be posted. Feedback was equally good and hence, encouraged Lasmid to hit the studio with Kaywa. They recorded the song which was self-produced by Lasmid and it became an instant viral hit even without an official music video. It has since garnered over 339,000 views on YouTube and topped Apple Music Top 100 Ghana chart.

Partnership with Naira Marley:

Owing to his hit single, Nigeria’s Naira Marley linked up with Lasmid during a trip to Ghana and showed interest of signing the artiste. He has since hosted Lasmid and his management in Nigeria and introduced him to his label acts, Zinoleesky & Mohbad. They are set to do a few collaborations and joint projects.

Lasmid has an album, EP and singles coming up next.

Contact Info:

@lasmidofficial1 on all social media

Management contact: +23549661852

Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley in an interview with Andy Dosty on hitz fm this morning expressed interest in signing “Friday Night” hit-maker, Lasmid onto his record label. pic.twitter.com/5wgsBK9sDA — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) June 21, 2022

