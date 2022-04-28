Lady Ophelia: A Pentecostal songstress on fire for God

Lady Ophelia, born Ophelia Dedaa on 23rd January at Abetifi Kwahu to Opanin Kwabena Owiredu and Mad. Margaret Ofori, started primary school at Abetifi L. A. Primary and grew up at Pepease, in her father’s hometown.

Later, when she was about ten years old, she moved to Accra together with her mother and three other siblings, where she continued her basic education at St. Luke’s Anglican, Kwashiman.

After basic school, Ophelia attended the Abuakwa State College for her secondary education. Further education took her to the Presbyterian College of Education, Kibi.

There she obtained the Diploma in Basic Education and became a teacher. The singer is not married and single at the moment.

Church roles and Christian Ministry

She’s a member of the Church of Pentecost, having received Jesus as her Lord and Saviour, and worship at the Nazareth Assembly, New Bortianor.

Her role in the church includes leading praises and adoration during worship. She is also a Bible reader. In commenting about herself, she revealed, ” My ministry extends to evangelism in vehicles and at my workplace at school, and distribution of tracts”.

Music Ministration

Ophelia’s calling into Christian gospel music dates back at the basic school Primary 3 where she sang at school functions. Then in the secondary school days she sang as a soloist at school gatherings.

In the Training College, she sang and preached at college functions. She also attended programmes at other schools and colleges for song ministration.

Profession/Occupation

Currently, she teach at the JHS 1 – 3 level at the Greater D Shepherd One Basic School, where she’s also the school chaplain in charge of leading worship.

Hobbies and interests

Listening to music, reading, cooking, watching movies, and going on excursions when the opportunity comes with convenience.

