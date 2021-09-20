Featured Artiste

Celestine Donkor: One of Ghana Gospel’s most consistent hitmaking queen!

She's out with a latest hit tune; Only You!

Celestine Donkor: One of Ghana Gospel's most consistent hitmaking queen! Photo Credit: Boomplay

Celestine Donkor known as Mawusi because she hails from the Volta region started her primary school education at St Augustine Preparatory school in Abeka Lapaz.

She continued to Nsaaniya Secondary Business School at Kasoa where she had her secondary school education.

She proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon where she obtained her BA (Ions) Sociology and Information studies.

Donkor collaborated with numerous gospel musicians, including Joe Mettle, Joyce Blessing, Ceccy Twum, Mkhululi Bhebhe, Edem, Philipa Baafi, Funny Face.

She has many hit songs, including “Turning around”, “Bigger”, “Okronkronhene”, “Manim Nguase”, “Boobobo”. Her latest Album Agbebolo earned her the Artiste of the year at the National Gospel Music Awards.

Celestine Donkor in 2020 gave a remix to her hit song AGBEBOLO at VGMA21 with Nhyiraba Gideon displaying his rap skills on it. The musician also picked 2 awards; Female Vocalist of the Year and Gospel Song Of The Year.

