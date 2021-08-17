SK ORIGNALE: The ace hitmaking collaborator with a touch of gold!

Mawuli Sokpo Fabrice aka SK ORIGNALE, was born on the 22nd August 1984 in Lome – Togo. He attended Saint Augustin D’Armoutieve Junior High School in Togo.

SK Originale’s talent was discovered at an early age when he started singing at churches and at various social functions. This display of unique talent at such a tender age was as a result of his family’s distinction in the godly gift of singing.

His dream of securing a better future through education was quashed when his parents had relocated to Ghana due to financial difficulties.

Even with the assurance from his father that, he would be allowed to further his education in Ghana to enable him learn the English language couldn’t also materialize due to family problems.

This compelled him to venture into trading to enable him save money to further his education. Even with the zeal to pursue a musical career, life challenges constrained him to learn carpentry, still with the hope of pursuing his education.

With the hope of furthering his education in future, he dropped the idea of going back to the classroom as he couldn’t get any financial assistance.

THE BOLD STEP

The journey to a successful musical career has not been easy, currently signed to Bakus Entertainment; SK Originale formally called SK Blinks has seen it all from an underground artiste to mainstream artiste.

His long –held dream of being a musician started when he met Paa Zorr, also an underground artiste in 2000.

With the determination to be an astute professional musician, SK Originale approached Paa for his assistance to enable him get beats from a sound engineer by name, Mr. Meeck.

Mr. Meeck agreed to their proposal and sold three beats to them at the cost of Ghc15000 old currency with each costing GHC1.50p.

After the release of the song which had a good public reception, the opportunity for S.K Blinks to shoot into the limelight was ripe as he performed on various stages which he sometimes fixed as a professional carpenter.

LINED UP ACHIEVEMENTS

A Hip-Life artist, chalking these achievements within his entry into the music industry;

First single recording with Canada based artiste OP.

A hit single with Adam of G-squad managed by Cool Entertainment on the ‘Fa Me keke’.

Castro ft sk Originale on the song ‘Fakye’ (forgive).

Ofori Amponsah ft SK Originale on the song ‘Tofee’

2Toff ft SK Originale .

Obour ft SK originale on the song ‘Atupan Jenje’.

Na kay of Nnkasei fame also worked with SK Originale.

Samini ft SK originale on the song I love you (Yoterm).

Ruff N Smooth ft SK Originale on the song ‘Azingele’.

Bosheba ft SK Originale on the song “Today be your day”.

VIP ft SK Originale on the song ‘’ One Ye’

Grace Ashy ft SK Originale on the song Double Double

The biggest hit of all time in the history of Ghanaian music – SK Originale ft Nana Boroo on the song ‘Aha ye de’

SK Originale has granted a lot of interviews both TV and radio and had several features in newspapers.

For more information on creative works of S.K Originale, just a click on google will provide you with the necessary “fylla”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!