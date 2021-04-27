Kweku Smoke: the resilient rapper crossing borders with the Ghanaian sound

Paul Amankwah known in showbiz as Kweku Smoke first caught people’s attention when Sarkodie, one of Ghana’s biggest rappers openly endorsed him on social media.

Since then, the two worked on a song, Yedin which instantly became popular and turned more Ghanaians into fans of the talented rapper, Kweku Smoke.

Kweku Smoke and his family thought he will be a lawyer despite his immense love for music. He had several CDs he used to play and was quite good at learning the lyrics to most rap songs.

Being the youngest child, Kweku Smoke’s change in his career path started when his older brother had to take him along to the studio anytime he had to babysit him.

His brother was an aspiring rapper and Kweku Smoke developed the interest in dropping bars too by watching his brother do his thing at home and in the studio.

After successfully going through school, Victory International for basic education, Benkum Senior High and finally KNUST, Kweku Smoke turned his full focus to music and started dropping freestyles under the name YRS before switching to Kweku Smoke and scoring that feature with Sarkodie.

CAREER:

While in Benkum Senior High, he and his friends, FlowMotion set up their own studio to make music.

2015: He dropped a song with Flowking Stone of Bradez which didn’t do so well because of ‘bad management’ according to him.

2018: Was dropping freestyles under the name YRS

2019: Met Nana Boro in the studio, played some of his stuff for him and an impressed Nana Boro made his meeting with Sarkodie happen.

2019: Got endorsed by Sarkodie and worked on music with him, officially dropping Yedin which featured Sarkodie.

INFLUENCES: His older brother, Sarkodie

MUSICAL STYLE: Raps in Twi, pidgin and English



CONTROVERSIES: In 2019, Kweku Smoke accused dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale of stealing his song and making his goons beat him up when he tried to talk and settle things amicably. Kweku Smoke dropped what can pass as a diss track for Shatta after he was beaten up by his thugs

DISCOGRAPHY: (See Also, all the songs Kweku Smoke Released)



VIDEOGRAPHY:

(October 2018) YRS – S3 Afa

(November 2018) YRS – Letter To The President

(February 2019) YRS ft P-Yung – Da Shine cover

(February 2019) Odo

(May 2019) Lift As Yu Rise Challenge (Nasty C)

(June 2019) Yedin

(July 2019) You dey talk

(July 2019) Self Employed

(July 2019) Lost Title

(September 2019) Take Me Somewhere Happy

(October 2019) HIK ( Highest in the room cover)

(November 2019) Worldstar Freestyle

(December 2019) ft Bosom P Yung – Akata

(January 2020) ft Bosom P Yung – Airhu

(February 2020) ft Kofi Mole – Dis Side

SOCIAL MEDIA : Twitter (@KwekuSmoke_) Instagram (@KwekuSmoke_)



STREAMING ACCOUNT: YouTube (Kweku Smoke) Kweku Smoke on all music platforms

He has currently released visuals for Let It Go off his Snoop Forever album which features South African rapper, Emtee- Mzansi favourite for his unique sound.

Off this 49 minutes album which embeds 16 solid tracks, Kweku Smoke taps sensational South African rapper, Mthembeni Ndevu, known professionally as Emtee to dish out this banging record titled; ‘Let It Go’ produced by Atown.

