Gyakie: All you need to know about Ghana's beguiling songstress currently trending!

Gyakie: All you need to know about Ghana's beguiling songstress currently trending!
Photo Credit: Flip the Music

Jackline Acheampong stage named Gyakie, is an Afro-Soul/Afro Fusion singer from Ghana. She grew up in Kumasi-Ghana, during a musical era where Soul Music reigned with artists such as Asa, Efya, Burna Boy and Rihanna being the most influential musicians.

The 22-year-old’s music career began early 2019 while being a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where she studies International Business.

She is currently in her third year and is very passionate about her studies to create an inspiring story for creatives.

Gyakie is a talented singer and songwriter whose transparency makes it clear that she draws her artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around.

Her debut project titled “SEED” EP has garnered over 11 Million cumulative streams across all platforms, she is currently a driving sensation that wouldn’t be stopping anytime soon from all indications as she is currently sitting on the Shazam Global charts and making waves in over 15 countries across the globe.

Gyakie has now been confirmed by Apple Music as the cover for Africa Now playlist launching tomorrow. While she continues her journey to taking over, she’s assured fans that she will not be resting her oars anytime soon; and her promise is simple – to keep doing it one music release at a time.

