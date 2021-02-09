Amaarae: The BET Amplified International Artiste for February

Ghana’s soul queen, Amaarae is raising high the flag of her homeland in recent times as she has clocked a spot on the elegant screens of Times Square in New York and has been announced as “BET Amplified International” artiste for the month of February.

BET and BET International on Monday announced Ghanaian born soul musician Amaarae as “BET Amplified International” artiste for the month of February. “BET Amplified,” a multifaceted campaign that identifies and elevates stars on the rise, launched in January 2020 in the U.S.

BET Amplified International artiste is an “effort to build awareness around Amaarae to [its] core audiences globally and will highlight her work in a multitude of ways, including linear and digital programming across BET Jams, BET Her, BET Soul and BET International channels,” including in Africa, the U.K., France and South Korea.

“BET International is proud to announce @amaarae as our February “BET Amplified International” Artist of The Month! BET Amplified is our seal of approval on the next big thing in music!

Spearheaded by the BET Music Programming team, under the leadership of Connie Orlando, the recently appointed EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy; The goal of “BET Amplified” is also to engage in specialized social and digital activations, giving artists full frame promo spots across all BET channels, and creating unique opportunities for them to engage with audiences across BET’s platform of over 90 million households around the world.

Ama Serwah Genfi, known professionally as Amaarae, is a Ghanaian-American singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer known for her work around representation and gender in music.

After collaborating with artists like AYLØ, Kay-Ara, Yaw P and putting out a few non-album singles, she released her debut 6 track EP, Passionfruit Summers in 2017.

BET International is proud to announce @amaarae as our February “BET Amplified International” Artist of The Month! BET Amplified is our seal of approval on the next big thing in music! Stay tuned to our social accounts to see more of Amaarae throughout the month of February! pic.twitter.com/mzGKbhwRzx — BET UK 🇬🇧 (@BET_UK) February 8, 2021

Recognized both locally and internationally, she was named one of Apple Music Africa’s Favourite New Artist in April 2018 and later that year became an Apple Music Beats 1 featured artist for her debut project Passionfruit Summers which she released through her independent record label, Golden Child LLC on November 30, 2017.

She performed with Teni, Boj of DRB LasGidi and Odunsi at ART X Lagos, an art fair in Lagos, Nigeria on November 3, 2018.

Amaarae has also been acknowledged for her style and fashion sense. In 2018, she was featured in Vogue Magazine online in an article on 4 women across the globe with buzz haircuts and snagged a mention as one of Vogue online’s Top 100 Style Influencers of 2018, in addition to being nominated as Artist of the Year at the Glitz Style Awards in Ghana. She has also patronized Ghanaian fashion brand Free The Youth.

curated this months @Spotify “Black To The Future” Playlist for Black History Month. This one is for my ancestors before me & my future great grand babies. We black on ALL sides, baby.



Enjoy 💚: https://t.co/BkF3EgPqpI



🥂 & luv @Spotify pic.twitter.com/K852EvM9xw — at0mic angel (@amaarae) February 7, 2021

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!