Featured Artiste

Philipa Baafi: A formidable anchor in Ghana’s Gospel music scene

She isn't retiring anytime soon as she drops title track for her 10th album; Hallelujah

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Philipa Baafi: A formidable anchor in Ghana's Gospel music scene
Philipa Baafi: A formidable anchor in Ghana's Gospel music scene Photo Credit: Philipa Baafi

In order for families to stay intact and to continue the trust in God in the era of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe, the ace gospel musician, Philipa Baafi, has released a single track, dubbed: “Hallelujah”.

The release of Hallelujah tract also coincide with the world’s remembering the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Philipa Baafi believes joining the commemoration of Jesus with the release of ‘Hallelujah’ would afford all to celebrate and reflect on the birth and the life of Jesus.

According to the celebrated musician, Hallelujah is the title track for her 10th studio album which also includes the ‘It is Well’ single which was released on her 40th birthday earlier this year.

Speaking on what motivated her to compose Hallelujah song, Philipa said “I hope Hallelujah encourages you and your family not to give up during this period of the pandemic and economic downturns”.

“My desire for you is to understand that regardless of your situation, the death and resurrection of Jesus gives us the confidence to be ushered to the throne of God. So, dearly beloved, you have no limitations now, the Grace of God abound for you. There is therefore now no condemnation for those who live in Christ Jesus”.

With 21 years in the music industry, Philipa has showed that she is not done yet and still has more to offer in the industry. Her rendition on ‘Hallelujah’ is so captivating and powerful and once again, reveals the musician’s unique voice. 

The song itself which was produced by the celebrated engineer Sha, is a perfect blend of highlife played in a contemporary manner.

The second song released by the celebrated musician ‘Agye Yesu Nkoaa’ has a more youthful appeal since is quite of a departure from a typical Philipa Baafi song.

Church choirs and schools will relate to this song very well. These songs are available on all digital platforms and is currently receiving a very warm reception globally.

About Philipa Baafi

Philipa has churned out 9 studio albums and 3 singles in the music industry within 2 decades.

She has over the years produced several chart toppers such as ‘Go High, ‘I Go Dance’, ‘Nkwa’, ‘Last Stop’, ‘Awurade Sore’, ‘Nhyira ba’, ‘Me Gye Medin’, ‘Dee Eba Wonsem Afe Yi’, ‘Mogya N’akasa’, ‘Ebenezer’, among others.

She has touched millions across the globe with inspirational songs and her splendid performances.

Outside of music, Philipa Baafi, who is an Occupational Therapist, is also a final year Physician Assistant Student at Radford University in Accra.

Her academic ambition is to become a specialist Gynecologist.

She is a member of the Church of Pentecost and fellowships with the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), West Hills Assembly with her husband, Kwame, and their two kids, Adom and Sika.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Meet Qing Cedar, an artist on a unique mission

Meet Qing Cedar, an artist on a unique mission

4 days ago
Abochie delights broken hearts with another creative hit single; Prison Break

Abochi delights broken hearts with another creative hit single; Prison Break

5 days ago
An Afro Christmas! Ayisi sets the tone for the yuletide with 5-track tape

An Afro Christmas! Ayisi sets the tone for the yuletide with 5-track tape

5 days ago
Catch the Legend Kojo Antwi & Stonebwoy live in action on Christmas Eve!

Catch the Legend Kojo Antwi & Stonebwoy live in action on Christmas Eve!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker