Gyakie: From humble beginnings to sold-out debut concerts

Friday, December 4, 2020 was a night to remember for one of Ghana’s finest singer-songwriters, Gyakie, as she took the stage for her maiden concert inside Level Up (Twist Lounge).

The FLIP THE MUSIC artist together with TEL band, treated fans to some of her ever-green soulful songs.

She performed her official debut hit song ‘Never Like This’, followed by other well-received songs including ‘Forever’, ‘Whine’, ‘Control’, ‘Love is Pretty, ‘Vacation’ amongst others.

Artists such as E.L, Bisa Kdei, Bosom P-Yung, $pacely, Ayisi also hit the stage with Gyakie to light up the concert.

Sarkodie, Joey B, Ama K. Abebrese, Efya amongst other celebrated public figures also graced the occasion with their presence.

‘’Level Up with Gyakie, my maiden concert was a memorable one for me! One that will forever be in the records especially for an emerging act like myself. I had mixed feelings before the show, but I was mind blown with the number of people that showed up.

We had an overflow, people waited outside to experience my music and that alone is heavy for me. I can’t wait for this to become a culture where my fans get to enjoy live band music from Gyakie annually’’, Gyakie expressed.

















Gyakie’s debut EP ‘’Seed’’ is still raking numbers on all digital streaming platforms globally. The EP currently has 4 million+ stream across all platforms with ‘Sor Mi Mu’ hitting 1 million+ streams on Audiomack.

The well-attended concert took the city by storm and will definitely be one to remember. Watch the full concert here.

Instagram: gyakie_ Twitter: @Gyakie_ Facebook: Gyakie

