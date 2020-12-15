King Promise: Your crooner’s favorite crooner!

Born on 16th August by the name Gregory Promise Bortey Newman, his stage name “King Promise” derived from his birth name. King Promises’ dad played a huge role in his affection towards music.

He grew up listening to his dad play all genres of music. The singer, song writer and performer formerly known as Boy Pee has made his mark in the music industry with songs such as ‘So Special’ and ‘No Problem.

In 2016 he released his much-anticipated single ‘Thank God’ which featured Fuse ODG and was produced by Killbeatz.

The budding talent considers himself as a versatile artist, who falls in the Afrobeats, HighLife, R&B and Hip-Hop genres.

He is gradually building a brand allowing him to have longevity in this industry, in turn certifying Ghanaians to be conversant with his style of music.

King Promise, an Accra based artiste who was born in Nungua, has had the opportunity to work with a couple of great talents such as Scientific, J-Town, Adina, Pappy Kojo, Fuse ODG, and many more.

His feature on Dj Vision’s record entitled “Double Trouble” alongside Sarkodie was a smash hit. It topped the radio charts for weeks being considered as a “banger” by many Djs and industry professionals alike.

King Promise is currently signed to the legendary producer Killbeatz’s record label as well as 5K Records (based in the UK). Legacy Life Entertainment (LLE ) which is managed by Gervin Ohene Addo alongside a prolific and experienced team, ready to work and support the extraordinary talent of King Promise.

