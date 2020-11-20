Gidochi; the singer with a unique songwriting skill

Gideon Alabi popularly known as Gidochi is a versatile artiste whose musical prowess is firmly rooted in Afrobeats, Highlife and Soul music.

To many, Gidochi is a singer, but he started off as a rapper back in Sakumono Complex battling it out in class and amongst neighbouring schools.

Over time, Gidochi found interest in singing and has mastered the craft with tireless dedication which led to him making his biggest appearance in 2018 on a feature with Jetey on “Fa Ma Me”.

Fa Ma Me later had Sarkodie on the remix in June 2019, Gidochi released “With you” as his first official single after joining Supernova records, this currently has over 103,000 views on youtube alone.

After receiving an overwhelming amount of responses on his first single, Gidochi then dished out a sequel to his single in September 2019. He calls this one “High with Me” which features Ghana’s top gun dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

In May 2020, Gidochi participated in the Nescafe One song Challenge with over 5,000 other entries and was crowned the grand winner of the challenge to represent Ghana.

Gidochi has released a 6-track EP, ‘Mixed Feelings’ which is a culmination of hard work the Afropop artist has put in during one of the most unpredictable moments in the world.

Gidochi has worked with the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Flowkingstone, itzTiffany, Toyboi, Jetey, Broni, Harmaboy amongst others. It is evident from his arsenal of work that Gidochi has a unique songwriting skill and vocal dexterity.

