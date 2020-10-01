Nanky: The emerging musical paragon with a ‘Remedy’

The silky-voiced Haruna Buhari, widely known within showbiz circles as Nanky, interpreted as “Effective Contributor” is a full-time artiste destined to ooze out good vibes to fans both locally and globally.

He dabbles within a wide range of genres but specializes in Afro-Pop/Afro R&B & Highlife sounds that are tailored to the African audience.

● Family background

Nanky hails from a family of 6 members. He had the privilege of being a son to a kind hearted mother who was creative, helpful and loving in nature. She was a Seamstress who passed away about 8 years ago leaving behind her husband who is an Islamic Teacher and an inspiration to the family. Nanky is an elder brother to 3 other younger siblings (2 boys and a girl).

● Educational background

The delectable crooner completed Padmore Primary School and Akodzo JHS in Tema- a music hub where most of the nation’s major talents emerged from. He went on to gain admission into Chemu Secondary School but dropped out in his first to second year.

● Musical background

Although a promising talent in soccer, his love for music began nurturing in 2012 till he broke out as a professional artiste in demand from 2016. He describes his early memories with music as a hobby that later on evolved into a passionate obsession that found purpose, impact and a way of making ends meet upon getting signed unto his first record label, Meld Entertainment.

He switched to his current label, Sultan Incorporation owned by Alhaji Nero, in 2020. He describes the workforce behind his new label as being workaholics like myself which makes up for productivity and perfect synergy. Prior to this, Nanky was the leader of the 3-man music group, UG360 that churned out songs like 360, Stubborn Proud (A cover of Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Confession’), Bad Girl, among others.

He went solo after he felt the time was right to show the world what he carried as an individual and to pursue his career with full focus. As an in-depth songwriter, he has over 30-40 songs waiting to be disbursed for your listening pleasure.

● Singles released 1.Baby (2017) 2.Love (2017) 3.Lady (2020) 4.Favor (2020) ft. Sarkodie

● Features 1.Odo Nkoaa by 2+ 2.Tema by Sinbad GH 3.Krab3hwe by Stammy Gee 4.Amina by Double Gee

● Upcoming projects

1. Remedy EP (Nanky’s maiden EP)

In narrating the necessity for his music, he reveals, “My music talks about love/ pain/ blessings and hate. I want to change lives with my music and also motivate the youth especially. I simply want to be an inspiration to the youth”.

The burgeoning music enigma is hoping to work with any interested local and international act. He is currently working towards a global brand and hopes to retire as one of the most wealthy and influential artistes in the history of African music.

Anticipate the Remedy EP by Nanky which is set to trigger all the joys that good music could ever infuse into your life.

