My Time! Kasare makes a timely comeback. Photo Credit: Kasare

Cool Sounds new Afrobeats and Hiplife artiste, Kasare is back from a musical hiatus with a new motivational sound titled “My Time”.

Born Kwawuvi Joshua Elorm is an award winning Ghanaian highlife, Hiplife and Afrobeats recording and performing artiste who hails from the Volta Region.

With diverse prospects, Kasare has been able to firmly represent sounds originating from Ghana with influences from other parts of Africa.

Coupled with an official music video produced and directed by Nexux Beatz and Kofi Awuah II, you can listen to the new song here; https:/ffm.to/kasaremytime.

Kindly connect with Kasare on his official social media platforms via;
Twitter and Instagram: @KasareOfficial
Facebook: Kasare GH

