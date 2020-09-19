Featured Artiste

Paapa Wastik’s ‘Afrakoma’ listed on Kilimanjaro Riddim album

He has toured global music festivals & recorded in Bob Marley's studio

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 35 mins ago
Paapa Wastik's 'Afrakoma' listed on Kilimanjaro Riddim album
Paapa Wastik's 'Afrakoma' listed on Kilimanjaro Riddim album Photo Credit: Paapa Wastik

Ghana’s International Reggae artist, Paapa Wastik drops visuals to his new lovesong ‘AFRAKOMA’ featured on Spirit Revolution’s Kilimanjaro Riddim album.

The classified Ghanaian/African lovers rock track debuted on Doctor Cann’s ‘Show Biz Extra’ on Happy 98.9 FM some weeks ago. 

From the smooth breezy instrumentation coupled with the beautifully composed lyrics, you will instantly know that the song is a timeless reggae hit.

With his unique style and lyrical versatility in Ashanti Twi reggae composition, “AFRAKOMA” is reminiscent of his hit track “MAKOMA MU HEMAA” which was recorded in the legendary Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong studio in Jamaica.

In the song, Paapa Wastik describes his love for Afrakoma in a series of African proverbs of which he proclaims his love “as being like a drum, you can only hit the top, not the side”, which can be translated to imply that his love for her is straight forward. 

The song’s powerful message of love is amplified by the harmonies voiced by Brady Shammar, one of Jamaica’s leading backing vocalists.   

The track is produced by Spirit Revolution from France and Paapa Wastik’s BADENNGGG EMPIRE and is featured on Spirit Revolution’s Kilimanjaro Riddim album. 

The project comprises other artists such as Sugar Daddy (Antigua), Mr. Kamanzi (Tanzania and Switzerland), Faya P, Kaya P, and Illements ( France).

Paapa Wastik is a Ghanaian conscious reggae artist based in Ghana and the USA. He has four albums to his credit titled “Mama Afrika”, “Thanks and Praise” “Unity for Africa” and “I-STORY”.

Paapa Wastik has performed in a plethora of esteemed international music festivals such as Reggae on the River in California, British Columbia Ska and Reggae Festival in Canada.

He has also been on the world-renowned Caribbean American Carnival/Labour Day Celebration “Reggae Under the Stars” at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York.

Furthermore, he’s performed at the Northwest Reggae Music Festival in Eugene, Oregon, Reggae Rising Festival in California, The 18th Annual Lafayette Reggae Cultural Festival in Louisiana, PanaFest in Ghana, in addition to others throughout his career.

AFRAKOMA is out and available on Soundcloud, AudioMack, iTunes, and Spotify. 

Connect with him on Facebook & Instagram.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 35 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Western Music Awards to takes off on 26th September

Western Music Awards to takes off on 26th September

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 37: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 37: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago
Photo of Watch the Asaase Sound clash Shatta Wale vs Stonebwoy

Watch the Asaase Sound clash Shatta Wale vs Stonebwoy

7 days ago
Photo of Koo Ntakra replied in new single; Letter to God

Koo Ntakra replied in new single; Letter to God

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker