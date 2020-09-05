Vacs: The multi-talented hitmaking Artiste/Producer

Renowned Artiste/Producer, Vacs jingled with “Vacs onit” is largely a self-taught singer, music producer & engineer based in Ghana.

He recently delivered a top notch performance at TV3’s #GMB2020 (Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020) last Sunday and shared the stage with other acts including Cina Soul.

Vacs also recently produced and featured on a new single by DJ Lord titled Lockdown which also had Kojo Cue on.

His insatiable love for music started about a decade ago; playing the drums and keyboard in church, he began to explore sound production.

Along the years he discovered and developed the art of singing, primarily to record vocals on the beats he produced.

Through self-education and experimentation he began to mix his own songs, and has since developed over the years to do exceptionally well in that field.

Vacs’ most significant feat went down when he was singled out as one of the producers on MTN Hitmaker Season 3 in 2013.

With nods from, ace presenter, Bola Ray and industry artistes and producers such as Okyeame Kwame, Hammer of “The Last 2”, Raquel, just to mention a few, he started gaining attention.

Through his exceptional performance in the MTN Hitmaker series, he secured many song placement deals with Farmhouse production, the production company behind the Hit TV series “YOLO”.

His song “Somebody” is one of the favorites songs in the TV series, and has since received massive airplay across radio stations in Ghana.

He has worked with industry Giants such as Sarkodie, Joey B, Vvip, Kwaw kese, Magnom, just to mention a few.

He is the producer behind Kwawkese’s “Odo adaada me” ,DjLord’s “Sokolala”and is also credited and responsible for the mix of “Grind”, the hit single of Dj Vision ft AI.

Here is a list of the top bhits and acts that he has worked on and with:

PRODUCTIONS

STONEBWOY – Mane Me

FAMEYE – Addiction

KWAW KESE – Odo Adaadame

DARKOVIBES – Mercy

DARKOVIBES – Dance for me

MAGNOM – Tsoobi

MAGNOM – Set it up

TNEEYA – Hold you down

LIL SHAKER & KOJO CUE– Man Dey

MIXED AND MASTERED– Grind by Vision Dj ft A I

MIXED AND MASTERED– Moving On by A I

MIXED AND MASTERED– Tommorrow by Darkovibes

His Released Songs includes;

Vacs -Today

Vacs – Overdose

Vacs – Lovely

Vacs – Somebody

Vacs – Enjoy ft Joey b

Vacs – Tiokor

Vacs – Belinda ft Gasmilla

Vacs is completely captivated by Highlife and absorbed by Afrobeats. Whether just for his own enjoyment or for public consumption, he likes to create beats or records to capture a likeness and sound in his mind.

Regardless of the process during creation, the end result should be a true expression and observation in his mind’s eye.

He loves to talk about love, devotion and passion in his music. From time to time he varies his subject matter and style with whatever vibes he’s feeling; whether untamed party theme songs, braggadocio hip hop records, inspirational and reflective music, Vacs is up for that challenge.

He is currently out with a new tune dubbed, Today. Stream here. Connect with him across all social media platforms: @iamvacs

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!