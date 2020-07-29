Meet Clem Biney, the newest Rap prodigy

USA-based Ghanaian Hip Hop, Hiplife & Rap music artiste Clem Biney is the next big thing to watch out for as he has been nominated for Ghana Music Awards USA’s US-based Uncovered Artiste of the Year.

His lyrical dexterity and rap flow is something to experience and his consistency over the years have gained him widespread recognition among the Ghanaian community in America.

Fans and lovers of his music can vote for him here.

Clem grew up in Brooklyn, New York is out with his latest single titled ‘Chakachaka’ and it is simply a mind blowing song which is being loved by all.

The artiste has been a fan of hip hop and hip life music since he was a teenager. Growing up, he listened to some of the great rap artistes in the 90s and legendary musicians like Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Obrafour and more were some of the artistes he never missed listening to.

Clem Biney explains how he is inspired. “As an artiste and a writer, my inspiration draws from my African background and the hardship my people face each and every day.

I started writing poetry at the age of 17 and as time went on, I turned that into music and started recording demos. I grew up with a single mother and so my mother is my mentor and inspiration”.

In 2016, when NPP won Ghana’s elections, he had the privilege to perform his single “Bermah” to some great people like Honourable Kennedy Agyapong when he came to New Jersey in America.

That same year he teamed up with DDMTV MUSIC Independent Record Label and released his single “Bermah” on the label’s website.

Kwame Dillon Beatz produces his music and he is also the CEO of DDMTV MUSIC based in Kumasi, Ghana.

Clem Biney is a multi talented and gifted artiste who is poised to lead the next wave in hip hop and hip life music.

He hopes to reach the entire world with his voice (message) so as to educate and liberate the minds of his people.

