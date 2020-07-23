Get to know who Nana Akosua is

Contemporary Gospel singer and songwriter Nana Akosua‘s passion for music started at a very young age when she expressed her talents at various Christian gatherings by ministering to bless people.

Real name Vida Opare, Nana Akosua believes her music ministry has a key role to play in encouraging and blessing believers and non-believers since the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ has drawn near.

Nana Akosua is inspired by her personal life experiences and the word of God to write her songs.

Nana Akosua

She says “My purpose is to use music as a tool to empower believers and win souls for Christ she said”.

For Nana, it’s an honour and a privilege to stand and lead God’s children in the art of spiritual intimacy through Gospel music in all genres.

Debuting in 2019 with a single titled Okokroko featuring Bro. Sammy, Nana Akosu’s song received rotation on both traditional media and online streaming music platforms.

She has continued to release soul-lifting Gospel songs and also create an intimate worship session “Gold worship”; a live worship ministration full of the Holy Spirit and God’s anointing .

Nana Akosua is one of the artists signed to Gold Legacy Records owned and managed by Mr Collins Asumadu and Charles Agyemang.

Gold Legacy Records is a Christian Record label based in the United State of America aimed at doing God’s business on earth by helping Gospel artists to gain more exposure and to manage their God-given gift.

