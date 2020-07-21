Meet Wegeiwor: a female academic with a heart for God

Patience Aseweh Aboh, stage named “Wegeiwor” is not just good at multi-tasking as a Lecturer, Wife & Mother but is also a vibrant voice in the league of female Gospel acts

Since 2012, she has honed her craft as one of the visible voices within the Ghanaian Gospel fraternity.

Not even her busy schedules at the lecture hall and tight daily routine could keep a very industrious woman from pursuing her passion for music; Wegeiwor didn’t let her corporate career get in her way to enter the booth and climb the stage.

Wegeiwor is a phenomenal woman who boldly blends her gospel style with a vivid taste of her local dialects from Northern Ghana, as well as other local Ghanaian languages and English.

She has already released 4 singles off her upcoming album, with the latest being “KuzoKu Du Ba.

Wegeiwor released her debut album in 2012 titled “Oh Jesus”.

Brief Biography:

Patience Aseweh Aboh is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Public Administration and Health Services Management at the University of Ghana Business School. She holds BSc Nursing and MPhil Health Services Management from the University of Ghana.

She also holds MTech Environmental Health from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Cape Town, South Africa, and a PhD in Management from the University of Southampton, UK. She is a researcher with the African Economic Research Consortium.

Her research interests include healthcare governance, health services management, health policy, and socio-economic effects on health outcomes.

Distributed Digitally by MiPROMO

Her papers have appeared in reputable international journals such as Journal of International Migration and Integration, International Journal of Health Care Quality Assurance, Leadership in Health Services Journal, Management Research Review, Journal of Health Organization and Management, International Journal of Social Economics, International Journal of Business Governance and Ethics, and Journal of Medical Marketing.

You can connect with Wegeiwor on her social media handles below:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and subscribe to her YouTube Channel

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!