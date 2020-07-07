Wulomei makes major comeback!

After several years of going unheard, Wulomei is back again with a collection of their hit songs dubbed, Wulomei Returns.

It is made up of 10 sensational versions of their hit songs that made them superstars of Ghanaian music decades ago.

Songs like ‘Aklowa’, ‘Meridian and ‘Takoradi’ are given exciting modern arrangements from Afro Beats, Soul, Reggae and Highlife.

Significantly the album is still rooted in powerful Ga rhythms of old Accra that should get you dancing!

Wulomei Returns is produced by Dr Kwesi Owusu of Creative Storm with Vico Mensah of Osibisa and Nii Tei Ashitey, Wulomei’s founder who sadly passed on last year.

Each track on the album brings special musical influences to the original. The catchy sing along melodies are still on parade, this time mixed with the exciting sounds of today.

A crack team of musicians do justice to the songs; from the striking guitar work by Kari Bannerman to Paul Bilson’s haunting Miles – Davies like trumpet opening to ‘Takoradi’ which Tinny raps on.

Tracks available at Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music and other global platforms. Stream here.

See below the official ‘Wulomei Returns’ album listing and the narrations behind the music;

AKLOWA (3.34)

A woman sings her lover’s praises but warns him to be totally devoted to her. The original song dominated the Ghanaian music charts for several months in 1975, making Sensational Wulomei national heroes.

MERIDIAN (4.38)

A man wakes up her lover in the middle of the night. Destination? The plush Meridian Hotel in the habour city of Team.

TAKORADI 3.26)

A tribute to night life in Takoradi when it a buzzing sea port. Tinny raps

KAAGBA (3.45)

Don’t Cheat

A word to a parting lover not to cheat.

JALELELE (3.38)

Not much to be said at the end of a relationship. I have said all that need to be said.

AKOSUA SERWAH 4.06)

Akosua Serwah is suddenly gone and I am distraught.

MENYE MENYE MEMYE 3.59)

“My husband drinks too much. He spends all his money on booze and women. The Rapper Kaseem Babe

DANCEFLOOR REMIXES MERIDIAN (4.59)

AKOSUA SERWAH (3.59)

AKLOWA REMIX (3.37)

