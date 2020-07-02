Santrofi makes Ghana proud, tops European World Music Charts with; Alewa

Highly acclaimed as one of Ghana’s most versatile bands and music exports, Santrofi has made the motherland proud by topping the European World Music Charts with their debut album, Alewa.

The dynamic collective of celebrated young musicians from Accra’s music scene topped the charts which was compiled by Johannes Theurer on behalf of the World Music Workshop of the European Broadcasting Union from playlists of 43 radio producers in 24 European countries.

Their story commenced when they were gathered by bassist and producer, Emmanuel Ofori, known for his work with Highlife legend, Ebo Taylor and Pat Thomas’s Kwashibu Area Band.

The Santrofi band includes eight musicians who perform music with roots in vintage Ghanaian highlife music.

The influences include 1970s dance-guitar highlife and highlife funk as well as polyrhythmic beats and tunes from Afrobeat.

Band members include Emmanuel Ofori on bass; Dominic Quarchie on lead electric guitar; Robert ‘Nsoroma’ Koomson on load vocals and rhythm guitar; Bernard Gyamfi on trombone and shekere; Norbert Wonkyi on trumpet, flugelhorn and bell; Prince Larbi on drums and vocals; Emmanuel Boakye Agyeman on keyboards and vocals; and Victor Nii Amoo on percussion.

Incase you haven’t yet had a feel of the album, get it here.

