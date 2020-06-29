Mawunya, the singer with a crescent smile

Mawunya is a calm and collected Gospel singer who always comes with a crescent smile and could perhaps pass as one of the ‘unsung’ Ghanaian Musicians who hasn’t been recognized mainstream yet.

The ‘Esewoara‘ artist does all genres of music but her soft spot for Gospel, a genre she’s more identified with led her to release her debut album in February 2018.

Advertisement

Born Love Kissi-Nyarko, Mawunya has had a music career spanning over 2 decades which she says was inspired by her late Mother.

She got introduced to the music world at a very young age when she performed at the ever-popular Fun World and Kiddafest in the 1990s.

Photo Credit: One Click Photos

Music Journey

Mawunya began her music career through those early stage whe she joined a music group called “Showers Of Love”.

The group debuted their first album in the year 2000 with Mawunya as the lead vocalist.

It was in the same year she met music producer Joseph Appiah (a.k.a Quick Action), who also introduced her to voicing records and other studio related jobs at Mastermix Studios.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MawunyaMusic

Instagram: www.instagram.com/MawunyaMusic

Twitter: www.twitter.com/MawunyaMusic

Youtube: Mawunya Official

Achievements:

Advertisement

Mawunya has worked and backed numerous artists including Jael Wiafe, Elder Collins Amponsah, Nana Yaw Asare, Obiba Sly Collins, Yaw Sarpong, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Fatau Keita and the late Michael Dwamena

Mawunya has worked with top music engineers like Quick Action (S24 Rec. Studios), Sami Helwani (Mastermix Studios), Shardrach Yawson (Shar), Andrew Morgan (JMorg Studios), Walter Moon, Samuel Owusu and Okyeame Quophi.

Photo Credit: One Click Photos

Mawunya has further hinted of her new single, titled Yehowah Se Aseda, due for release this July.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!